Unexpected comeback

Rarely in the recent history of Formula 1 has we seen a team stably struggling in the last positions of the starting grid at the start of the season and then, almost suddenly, transforming from mid-championship onwards into a stable contender for podiums and victories. However, it happened this year at McLarenwhich went from the difficulties experienced in the first GPs of 2023 to one incredible comeback which brought it fourth place in the Constructors’ classification. Since the Woking team put the 2.0 version of the MCL60 on track for the first time – introduced in the Austrian GP – it has been second in terms of number of points obtained, doing better than Ferrari and Mercedes. But how was it possible to achieve such a rebirth? To find out we went behind the scenes of the organization of the historic English team and spoke to a Italian engineer who has been working for McLaren since 2021, Dario Scarfò.

Stella, winning leadership

According to those who are experiencing it from the inside, the strength of this McLaren is represented by labor and human resources management introduced by the new team principal, Andrea Stella. “He made important changes, giving trust to new people – Scarfò explained to us, who just like Stella has one behind him very long experience in Ferrari – more space was given to figures such as Peter Prodromou (Technical Director) e Giuseppe Pesce (promoted in March to Aerodynamic Director and Chief of Staff), who set up the development in an innovative way“. The strength of the papaya team is that of one transversal collaborationwhich does not take excessive account of hierarchies and encourages all staff to contribute to the development of ideas which – at the moment – are proving to be successful.

“We were all able to collaborate in the development – it is explained to us – in stables traditionally there is an elite group that decides the best guidelines and the others, below them, just have to work to achieve them. But in this way the ideas are not shared and are not successful. Peter Prodromou arrived from Red Bull, he was Newey’s right-hand man, and with him there was a clear change of gear and mentality. Suffice it to say that we are the same people who were in the last row in the first races. There has been a switch in the way of working. We immediately started finding performances. Honestly, at the end of the year we also nursed the dream of recovering to second place, but then some unfortunate episodes didn’t allow us to do so. Now as a team we are much more responsible. Everyone brings their contribution. Stella always tells us, she encourages everyone to be guided by passion and performance, not by the organization chart“.

The guideline of the golden era of Ferrari

Scarfò had already experienced this culture of work and maximum possible involvement in his first years in Formula 1, when he worked at Ferrari under Montezemolo presidency. “He pushed everything. He was charismatic and made you feel important, he also cared about our families. When you trust people and recognize what has been done, you get results. It does not create excessive internal rivalry, which sometimes risks making a work environment toxic“.

McLaren and Mercedes, a bond that works

Recently McLaren signed a renewal with Mercedes for the supply of power units: the engines made in Brixworth will equip the Woking cars at least until the 2030 season. Scarfò, however, does not agree with those who think being customers of Toto Wolff could represent a limit the team’s future ambitions. “Years ago I would have said it wasn’t convenient – engineer Scarfò explained to us – Now I’m saying it’s convenient. The regulations are very clear on this point and have made important progress. They necessarily have to provide us with the same specification they are using, not the one before nor the one after. They cannot ‘test’ experimental solutions through us. Then everything is managed by our technicians. This is a great partnership. They are very solid. With the change in regulations the others will have more problems”.

Golden couple behind the wheel

Part of the credit for McLaren’s excellent season goes to the drivers: Lando Norris And Oscar Piastri. The one from Woking is the youngest pair on the grid, but also one of the strongest. Piastri in particular, in his debut year, amazed many professionals: “He has proven to be one of the most promising rookies ever – agrees Scarfò – in the past thousands of km of tests were carried out. Now it’s all done in the simulator. But the young people of this generation have nothing to envy of the old glories, indeed they have many aspects to teach. Having the clarity that Piastri demonstrated on certain tracks, even those he didn’t know, is no small feat. The rare times he has underperformed it is always because he has had some problem. He and Norris are young, but they are very good, also in providing feedback to the team. Part of the skill also lies in the track engineers, who do a lot of simulator training with them, to prepare them for stressful situations. This is why it is so important to work hard on internal training”. Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes are warned: this McLaren wants to stay at the top.