When it comes to expanding the range, the themes of sustainability, electric, hybrid, and so on, automatically come into play. Rarely does the thought fly to the so-called “last” of society, those who are less fortunate due to a disability or other problems. Toyota, which developed the range, took care of following this path “For All” made up of some models designed specifically for the needs of passengers with reduced mobility.

Two vehicles that are currently part of this line-up: Proace Verso and Proace City Verso, both in the accessible version designed to best accommodate people in wheelchairs, offering the same conditions of safety, quality and comfort as the standard models. Let’s start with the first, the Proace Verso: available in the L1 and L2 versions, with a low floor it allows you to transport one person in a wheelchair and up to a maximum of seven other passengers, while retaining all the original seats. And that’s not all: in the last row, in fact, two additional revolving seats can be installed that can be closed against the wall, which together with the ramp in Genius version allow you to obtain two additional travel seats if the person in the wheelchair is not present. The equipment of this version of Proace Verso can be completed with the electrically operated single-arm lift, thus allowing the transport of up to two people in wheelchairs.

Coming to Proace City Verso, it is available in trim with low floor and access ramp. In this case, entry and exit from the vehicle are facilitated by the manual ramp which boasts a limited weight, and is therefore easy to manoeuvre, while the lowering of the platform creates the space in height useful for accommodating the person in a wheelchair sitting next to the second row passengers. This vehicle can accommodate a person in a wheelchair and four other passengers, in the L1 version, or five passengers in the L2 version.

It deserves a separate mention flip Turbo Slide, designed by Toyota for all the other models of the brand: designed to facilitate access to the front passenger seat of the car, it is available on the Yaris, Yaris Cross Corolla and C-HR. It can be conveniently closed when not in use thanks to its special rotation mechanism, and is actually simple to install, both on new and used cars. Toyota has announced that the vehicle fittings have been developed in collaboration with the Focaccia Group, a reference company in the design and production of solutions for the transport of people with disabilities, and that all the components used are tested and certified according to European standards and the vehicles set up they got European homologation.