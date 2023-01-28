The call of the Israeli police comes after Saturday witnessed a shooting attack in the Old City of Jerusalem, which resulted in two injuries, one of whom was an officer in the Israeli army, who was on leave outside his military service.

On Friday, an armed attack on a Jewish synagogue in the Nabi Yacoub settlement in East Jerusalem killed at least 7 Israelis, according to official Israeli sources.

Following Friday’s incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the government had made decisions about “responses” to the attack.

Netanyahu added, in televised statements, that the decisions taken will be presented to the Cabinet (the mini-ministerial council).

The two operations came about a day after 10 Palestinians were killed by Israeli bullets in the West Bank.

Meanwhile, he got up Settlers burned the cars of Palestinian citizens in the towns of Aqraba and Majdal Bani Fadel, southeast of Nablus, according to the Sky News Arabia correspondent.

In light of these developments, the Israeli army reinforced its forces in the West Bank with three additional battalions, amid fears of a slippery slope.

Escalation proposal

And the correspondent of “Sky News Arabia” in Jerusalem quoted an informed Israeli source as saying, on Saturday, that the mini-security government is discussing a number of proposals to respond to the two Jerusalem operations.

Among the proposals, according to the source, is to arrest the families of the perpetrators, expedite the demolition of their homes, and discuss the possibility of expelling the families of the perpetrators.

The government is also considering facilitating the issuance of licenses to carry weapons to citizens, and even financing their purchase of weapons.

Today, a shooting attack took place in the Old City of Jerusalem, resulting in two injuries, one of whom was an officer in the Israeli army, who was on leave outside his military service.

On Friday, an armed attack on a Jewish synagogue in the Nabi Yacoub settlement in East Jerusalem killed at least 7 Israelis, according to official Israeli sources.