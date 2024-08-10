Toy Story 5 was also present at Disney’s D23 presentation, and it was revealed that its release date will be June 19, 2026. The first trailer for this Pixar Studios film revealed that both Woody and Buzz Lightyear will be returning for this sequel.

The film will be directed by Andrew Stanton, who revealed some details about what can be expected from this film, one of the most anticipated by animation fans.

According to Stanton, the plot of Toy Story 5 He argues that toys have always been for children. But now they will have to face competition from electronic products, such as tablets.

That’s something that can be seen in a conceptual art that accompanies this note, when Woody and company are left aside by the brightness of one of them. Since February 2023 it was known that this new film was in production.

Fountain: Pixar Studios.

At the time there were not many details about what it would offer. Toy Story 5But it was clear that it would not be another spin-off or derivative as it was. Lightyearand that again the story would focus on Woody and Buzz.

Tim Allen and Tom Hanks have already been approached by Disney to reprise their roles, though there’s no full confirmation that they’re on board. Allen previously said he was worried about having so many installments in the series.

But he later noted that he was confident that the writers would find a way to reunite the beloved characters in Toy Story 5It’s a shame that the trailer shared for this film is so short. It’s very likely that Pixar Studios hasn’t started with the main animation yet.

At D23 there was also news of other Disney productions, such as the live-action film Lilo and Stitchas well as the first trailer for Snow White.

