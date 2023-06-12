At least 100 people were intoxicated at a wedding that took place in the municipality of Tepotzotlán, in the State of Mexico, on the morning of Sunday, June 11. reason why an intense mobilization of ambulances was registered.

According to doctor Rodolfo Andrade Ortega, head of Civil Protection of Tepotzotlán15 people, as well as two minors, were transferred to hospitals: La Quebrada, Lomas Verdes Traumatology, San Rafael and Vicente Villada in Cuautitlán.

Twenty ambulances arrived from the Emergency System of the State of Mexico (SUEM), Civil Protection (PC) from Tepotzotlán, Cuautitlán México, Teoloyucan, Tultitlán, Tlalnepantla, Atizapán and the Mexican Red Cross (CRM).

The first reports indicate that many wedding guests began to suffer from stomach upsets with severe vomiting and diarrhea, alerting the municipal authorities.

According to what was indicated, the guests had stayed at the Grand Royal Hotellocated on Benito Juárez street in Tepotzotlán Centro, and in other hotels in the area, but the poisoning would have occurred the night before at the wedding.

According to medical reports, those affected ate a cream accompanied by pork medallions, as part of the menu that included corn cream, pork loin and chocolate cake for dessert.

Authorities announced that they are investigating to determine the responsibilities in this case, and personnel from the Secretary of Health of the State of Mexico and the Sanitary Jurisdiction and Regulation arrived at the scene.

For their part, the health authorities of the municipality of Tepotzotlán recalled the importance of taking extreme precautions in the preparation and handling of food, especially in hot weather.