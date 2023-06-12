Young people spend a lot of time online – and are also harassed or blackmailed there. The Frankfurt consultants from “Safe im Recht” know how to defend themselves against digital violence.

Es clatters wildly when Livia Lill’s fingers fly across the keyboard. A student signed up. He wants to know whether his teacher has just violated his rights: “May my teacher throw me out because I forgot something and then fill in a missed lesson? He says that I can’t work in class without the material.” Lill, psychologist and consultant at “Safe im Recht” types an answer into the Whatsapp chat.

Legal questions like these are of interest to many young people who contact the free and confidential “Safe im Recht” advice service. Of course, they spend most of their everyday life at school. The counseling center is located in a small office of the child protection agency in Frankfurt, near the plant ring. The most important tool is the computer. Because Lill and her colleagues are chatting with the youngsters who are seeking legal advice. There is never really any personal advice, but chat is the best communication channel for this age group anyway, says Lill. Calling or making an appointment – the hurdle is much higher.