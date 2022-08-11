From now Tower of Fantasy is available for PC and mobile devices iOS and Android and for the occasion Hotta Studio and the publisher Level Infinite have published the launch trailer of their free-to-play action rpg, which you can view in the player at the head of the news.

Tower of Fantasy is a Action RPG MMO free-to-play set in a sci-fi fantasy world and characterized by an anime style. One of the peculiarities of the game is the presence of a rich editor with which to create the virtual avatar of your dreams or even try to emulate an anime and manga character.

You can download the PC version from the game’s official website, a this address, while in the coming months the client will also be available on Steam and Epic Games Store. From here instead you can download the Android version while from here that iOS.

On the pages of Multiplayer.it you will find our special with the first impressions of Tower of Fantasy, in which we explain:

“Leaving aside the comparisons with Genshin Impact, the first few hours with Tower of Fantasy offered us mixed feelings. The combat system seemed solid and fun, while we were not particularly impressed by the game world, full of activities but also anonymous and uninspired. We do not speak instead on plot, multiplayer and monetization systems which inevitably will require more time to be analyzed in depth. “