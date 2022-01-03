It goes towards the Super green pass I work in the public and private sectors, but the vaccination obligation for everyone from the age of 18 onwards will not be on the table in the Council of Ministers which should be held during the week, perhaps as early as Wednesday. The squeeze will therefore only come to the world of work and in these hours, at the top floors of the government, we are thinking about how to proceed. The requirement of a reinforced vaccination passport – therefore only for those recovered from Covid or vaccinated, keeping out those who can certify the absence of the virus with the sole result of a negative swab – is currently ready for the employees of the Public Administration who are missing ‘appeal: an audience of about 950 thousand workers, considering that for the police, for schools and the world of health, the obligation is already a reality.

For those who have not yet been met by the imposition it is taken for granted that the measure will be launched in the Cdm to be held this week. The knot to be solved in the next 48 hours, “arriving at a solution that Prime Minister Mario Draghi wants as shared as possible, without reaching tears or divisions”, is explained by those who have heard it in recent days, is whether to extend the obligation also to the private sector: therefore reaching all workers, no one excluded.

Excluded at the moment the possibility of introducing the vaccination obligation tout court, one of the hypotheses on which we are discussing in these hours – it is explained to Adnkronos from the same sources – is to provide for a sort of road map for the private sector, so as to introduce the obligation by proceeding by sectors without affecting some productive realities that , thanks to the surge in infections, they are already in difficulty due to absences and scarce attendances. We are working tirelessly on a synthesis that everyone can agree on. Considering that – the reasoning – of the 5.5 million Italians who resist the administration of the anti-Covid vaccine, 3 million are in the age group between 30 and 59, proceed with an extension of the obligation for all workers could significantly raise the vaccine bar.

On the other hand, the possibility of introducing the obligation to the entire world of work, without distinctions between public and private – a solution strongly supported by the PA Minister Renato Brunetta – was already examined and discussed in the Cdm of last December 23 – as well as in the meeting of 29 last month – but then it did not translate into a rule for the doubts raised, in particular, by Lega and M5S: the first criticism on the introduction of a new tightening on vaccines, the second, however, skeptical about the choice to proceed on the world of work alone, leaving out, for example, unemployed people or university students.

Better to give yourself more time, the reasoning of the 5 Stars at the table with Draghi, better communicate to citizens the choice of reaching the obligation and not leaving anyone out. Even if in the same M5S there is no shortage of divisions on the line to be taken, with internal fractures that tomorrow will try to be recomposed in a joint assembly on the subject.