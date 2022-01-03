Patrick Roest is not pleased with the choices of the selection committee of the KNSB for the upcoming Winter Games in Beijing. Yesterday the KNSB appointed Sven Kramer and Marcel Bosker for the Team Pursuit. Kramer also got a place on the mass start, Bosker takes part in the 1500 meters.











The choice of the KNSB is at the expense of Roest, who was faster than Bosker in the qualifying tournament. Four years ago, Roest won silver in the 1500 meters in Pyeongchang and also finished third in the World Championship distances at that distance. ,,I understand that those two guys are designated in the interest of the Team Pursuit. I just absolutely do not understand the choices for which individual parts they are designated”, Roest expresses his heart.

Roest is also disturbed by the way in which this is happening and the poor communication from the federation and national coach. ,,For example, there have been consultations with some skaters and not with me and others. I’ve always been very loyal to the union. I was there when they needed me. But apparently that is not being looked at.” Like Kramer and Bosker, Roest is part of Team Jumbo-Visma.

The very disappointed Roest does not yet know whether he will accept a possible invitation to the Team Pursuit at the European Championships for Distances that start next Friday. ,,Let’s say that this is absolutely nothing personal towards Sven Kramer or Marcel Bosker. Of course those guys want to ride, we all want that.”

