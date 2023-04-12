Historic turning point for South Tyrol which becomes an entirely “limited number” area: the decision was taken by the autonomous province of Bolzano through a resolution.

The councilor of the autonomous province of Bolzano, Arnold Schuler, spoke thus of the decision to introduce limited numbers for tourists in the places that most of all suffer from the effects of overtourism in our country:

“We realized that our territory, our community and our resources such as water and energy had reached a level of exploitation that should not and could no longer be exceeded – Schuler’s words reported by Repubblica – so with a resolution we decided to introduce a maximum limit of overnight stays”.

Arnold Schuler explained that “the ceiling has been set at 34 million overnight stays” which is equivalent to the “number of tourist presences recorded in South Tyrol in 2019”. For the commissioner, the decision taken by the autonomous province of Bolzano represents a turning point “unique in Italy but perhaps also at a European level”.

“We have set maximum limits such as the sum of all overnight opportunities – declared councilor Arnold Schuler – the number of beds for each individual municipality, except for rights already acquired, can no longer be increased. By the month of June, the registration of all the structures present in our area will end”.

“There have been several discussions with many operators and with some municipal administrators – admitted the commissioner – but in the end most of our fellow citizens accepted this limitation with favour. In this way the tourist will be better off, he will have a quality offer and the residents will be better off too”.

By adopting the numerus clausus, therefore, the autonomous province takes a decision that has several objectives: to safeguard the natural and cultural heritage of South Tyrol, improve the quality of the services offered to tourists and at the same time protect citizens.