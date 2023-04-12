HS Vantaa | Jukka Hilvonen bumped into a blonde in the sauna, whose smile I remembered – Soon a huge social media frenzy began

The meeting that took place on the boards of the Kuusijärvi smoke sauna made Jukka Hilvonen type a romantic message on social media. Then there was a lucky twist.

“Woman has been found!” updated the Helsinki resident Jukka Hilvonen39, in his Facebook post on Wednesday morning, and social media heaved a sigh of relief.

For days, thousands of people had been excited to see if Hilvonen would find a lovely girl on the sauna boards of Kuusijärvi.

The story began when Hilvonen went to visit the smoke sauna of the Kuusijärvi outdoor recreation area in Vantaa last Sunday. There was nothing unusual about it, because Hilvonen often goes there for outdoor activities and saunas. This time, however, the visit took a different turn.

“I noticed a woman in the sauna who smiled at me beautifully, and that look made my heart skip a beat.”

There were a lot of people in the sauna, and a few drunk sauna-goers caused a “trouble” when they tried to fall on top of a girl who was in the sauna. Hiltunen intervened in the situation.

“You had to command them a bit.”

Perhaps this impressed the mystery woman, because after the next swimming lap, she sat down next to Hilvonen. The conversation went like an old acquaintance: we talked about the temperature of the sauna and other everyday things.

Although there was a spark at the first meeting, it was a matter of staying there, because asking for contact information in a public sauna felt wrong in Hilvonen’s opinion.

At home however, the encounter began to trouble Hilvo, and he decided to pursue an interesting woman through Facebook.

Jukka Hilvonen, who has been single for a couple of years, does not like the Tinder culture. He appreciates genuine encounters.

On Monday, Hilvonen wrote a post to the Puskaradio Helsinki group on Facebook, and said that he was looking for a woman he met on the ferry. Among other things, he said:

“I don’t think I’m an over-the-top romantic or easily infatuated, but your smile and your presence on the platforms touched a place in my soul that hasn’t been touched in a long time. That’s why it’s very sad now that I didn’t ask for your contact information or your relationship status.”

The publication touched the hearts of many romantics and by Tuesday the update had received more than 7,000 likes. Hilvonen received a huge number of congratulatory messages and almost every one of them had a heart emoji attached.

A few people were not thrilled with the publication, raising the possibility that a man looking for a woman could be a stalker.

Hilvonen, who works in the marketing field, says that he foresaw in advance that the publication could also generate negative comments and thought in advance how the publication could be made so that it would not become “creepy” and would not reveal too many private matters.

He also didn’t want to harass the woman, leaving it up to her to decide whether to contact her.

Hilvonen the update was shared among many different groups, and yesterday it finally reached its target, the mysterious blonde.

“He called me and we talked on the phone for about an hour.”

However, it was close that the publication did not pass by the woman, because she is not on Facebook at all. However, chance intervened in the game.

“The woman had apologized at work for smelling like smoke because she had been in a smoke sauna.”

A co-worker who saw the publication picked up on this and it turned out that the woman was, as it were, a wanted boardmate.

“He recognized me from the picture shown by a colleague and gave him permission to contact me via Facebook.”

In the phone call yesterday, it became clear that the connection Hilvonen felt was not one-sided.

“I was also stuck in his mind.”

Now the plans are to meet. It has been agreed together that there will be no pressure from the public, and that we will proceed at our own pace.

Hiltunen is grateful for all the positive comments, and says his faith in humanity has been strengthened because of this incident.

“I’ve been single for two years and the Tinder culture doesn’t suit me at all. I prefer to meet people in real life.”

“I think this is a great antithesis to Tinder culture. You are in the sauna without make-up, almost without clothes. There is the magic of the spirit of lyöly.”

About the incident news first MTV Uutiset.