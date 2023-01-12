Secret documents

The latest of these steps came from the Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy, who called for an investigation of President Joe Biden in the case of classified documents found in his private home.

This coincided with the announcement by US Attorney General Merrick Garland of appointing a special investigator in the case of finding the documents.

This means that Biden will be under legal pressure during the remainder of his term, in a scenario that may repeat what happened with his predecessor Donald Trump with investigator Robert Mueller, who took over the investigation into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

However, the matter, despite its magnitude, does not stop here, as there are other legal files.

The American expert on political affairs, Mac Sharkawy, said in a statement to “Sky News Arabia” that the most prominent accusations facing Biden during the investigations relate to his son, who is 52 years old and does not hold any position, and despite that, there are many accusations that have become documented. about his illegal business activities.

The American expert notes that the Oversight and Accountability Committee is headed by Republican Representative James Comer, and is supposed to investigate the financial and commercial activities of the Biden family.

information leaking

The Committee on Arming the Federal Government, headed by Jim Jordan, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, will discuss the leaking of personal information to Americans for political purposes, according to Sharkawy.

A subcommittee linked to the Oversight Committee will investigate the president’s responsibility for the spread of the Corona epidemic, while lawmakers accuse government research centers of failing to provide the necessary information about the epidemic and ways to confront it.

The chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan

The Foreign Affairs Committee, headed by Representative Michael McCall, the Armed Forces Committee led by Representative Mike Rogers, and the Oversight and Accountability Committee will investigate the repercussions of the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan, and Republican representatives accuse the current US administration of failing to plan in the matter.

Investigations also include the immigrant file, as some Republican representatives accuse the Biden administration of being lenient with regard to border security.

Opposition deputies in the US Congress also do not ignore China’s growing economic influence in exchange for the US decline, and a committee led by Republican Mike Gallagher is expected to investigate the growing influence of Beijing and relations with Washington.

According to Sharqawi, Biden will be criminally investigated by federal committees because of the accusations against him, especially after documents supporting these accusations were leaked.

Sharqawi indicates that the start of the federal investigation into the accusations reflects the presence of real evidence by the investigation committees about these accusations.

Republicans’ goal: to impeach Biden

The investigations aim to isolate the president and a number of his aides, and Sharqawi says that if these accusations are proven true, they will be sufficient to actually isolate the president.

On Thursday, the White House announced that it had found a “small number” of classified documents at Joe Biden’s private home in Wilmington, Delaware, dating back to his tenure as vice president during the Barack Obama era.

Other documents were found at a Washington think tank where Biden had an office, an embarrassment to the White House at a time when authorities are investigating a much larger scandal linked to former President Donald Trump’s misuse of classified documents.

For his part, Biden confirmed his full cooperation with the Department of Justice after secret documents were found at his private home in Wilmington, Delaware.

He told reporters: “I take the issue of confidential files very seriously. We are fully cooperating with the Ministry of Justice,” according to Agence France-Presse.