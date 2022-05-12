For the rosanero equal decisive in Trieste, bianconeri ok with Renate. Resounding collapse of the Romagna: 0-3 with Monopoli revelation. Pescara eliminated by Feralpisalò

They miss two of the five seeded in the second leg of the first round of the national phase. Juventus U23 hits the spot, winning the quarter-finals by overtaking Renate a Meda with a goal by Da Graca (1-0) on an assist from Leo’s right. After the 1-1 first leg, the Bianconeri who continue to dream qualified. Completely unexpected the feat of Monopoli in Cesena (3-0): Pugliesi ahead in the first half with the unfortunate own goal by Gonnelli, then two penalties made by the specialist Mercadante close the accounts (on the first expulsion of the goalkeeper Nardi, who knocks down Borrelli after a mistake in disengagement). Monopoly thus finds the away victory number eight of its season and it is in effect the great surprise of these playoffs. See also Nairo Quintana talks about the accident in the Tour of Turkey, video

Rosanero party – Palermo defends the advantage of the first leg, which in front of the 31,801 spectators of Barbera (seasonal record in Serie C) makes 1-1 with Triestina, earning a place among the top seeds in tomorrow morning’s draw in the Lega in Florence. In a very nervous evening, Triestina still plays a good game, failing a double chance in the first 25 ‘: Procaccio gets a penalty saved by Massolo (foul by Marconi on De Luca), then Volta hits the head post from the football club. angle. In the second half – between various occasions on both sides – Bucchi’s team took the lead with Litteri’s deflection from a corner kick, but at the end it was Luperini who found the same, making the Barbera explode with joy. To the Eleven Sports microphones, Silvio Baldini commented: “We are happy to have made it, but we were unable to express ourselves as we would have liked, fate has decided that Palermo would not lose tonight”. See also The defeat does not discourage Pumas and they will continue fighting for the League and Concachampions

Zeman stops – Bitter birthday for Zdenek Zeman, now 75 years old, on the same day that football in Foggia celebrates 102 years. The Rossoneri fall on the Entella field (2-1), ending up under already after 8 ‘for the blow from outside the area by Rada that slips Dalmasso. At the beginning of the second half, it is another left-handed conclusion, that of Petermann, to sign the equalizer. For Entella, the evening seems to get complicated when Schenetti is sent off for a shot at Girasole with the ball far away, but the real turning point comes from a fatal distraction of the Rossoneri defense from a side foul: loose ball in the area, pushed into goal by Capello for the success outnumbered by Volpe’s team.

Feralpi ok – The goals in the second half of Guerra and Siligardi are enough for Feralpisalò to stop Pescara’s race, which shortens (2-1) with a splendid free-kick from Clemenza without being able to overturn the result after the 3-3 of the first leg. We will return to the field for the second round of the national phase on Tuesday 17 and Saturday 21 May: for the second of the three groups (Padua, Reggiana and Catanzaro) as well as for Palermo (best placed among the qualifiers from the first round) return matches in home and qualification even in the event of an overall tie after 180 ‘, without overtime and penalties. See also The 5 concerns of Juan Reynoso with Cruz Azul to face America

