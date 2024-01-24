The Capital flies. According to the final official findings of the Lazio bilateral tourism body (Ebtl), in 2023 the total arrivals in the hotel establishments and Rta (Residences) of Rome Capital were 13,767,073 (+ 5.60 percent on 2019, the last year of reference before the long pandemic period, which ended only in the first months of 2022).

This was announced by Federalberghi Rome.

Record attendance

Overall attendance in 2023 was 31,494,609 (+2.65 percent on 2019). Domestic and foreign demand had different trends, with the latter recording higher growth rates. The arrivals of Italians were 5,006,930 (+6.70 percent compared to 2019). Attendance was 9,643,462 (+6.46 percent compared to 2019). Foreign arrivals were 8,760,143 (+4.99 percent compared to 2019). Attendance was 21,851,147 (+1.05 percent on 2019).

Hotelier day

The 20th edition of Hotelier Day is taking place in Rome, a Federalberghi Roma event which inaugurates the tourism year with a day of meetings between operators and institutions dedicated to the state and prospects of the sector for the capital and beyond.

The Honored Tourism Councilor

The record of tourist arrivals in Rome in 2023 was determined by investments “in a series of major sporting, concert and fashion events. If we had not invested after Rome's no to the Olympics these arrivals would not have occurred”. This was said by the Rome Tourism Councilor, Alessandro Onorato, during the 20th edition of the Hotelier Day at the Parco dei Principi hotel in Rome. “We must say that 2023 was the record year for Roman tourism – explained Onorato – and with a pinch of pride we can say that it is not the result of chance. It is clear that millions of tourists come to Rome for a gift left by our avi, but if we had not invested these arrivals would not have occurred. Arrivals reached 21 million or +8.06 percent compared to the golden year of pre-pandemic tourism in 2019. Presences in 2023 were 49 .18 million or +5.69 percent compared to the same year. We are talking about approximately 1.6 million more arrivals and approximately 2.64 million more attendances. Concerts, major sporting, art and cultural events fashion have brought our city back to life by generating thousands of new jobs. Thanks to the work done by our administration today we can finally talk about structural and no longer occasional growth. In fact, all the main indicators confirm that growth will continue in 2024 , 2025 and 2026 as long as the city remains as attractive as it is now”, he concluded.

The president of Confcommercio Rome

If Rome is attractive from a tourist point of view, it is also thanks to its hotel offer. This was said by the president of Confcommercio Roma, Pier Andrea Chevallard, during the 20th edition of Albergatore day, organized by Federalberghi Roma. “Roman tourism is experiencing an important moment both for the number of national and international visitors and for investors in the hotel sector. In the next three years several structures will be opened and renovated. In a constantly evolving world, the panorama of Roman hospitality is improving day by day,” he concluded.

Roscioli: “The Jubilee needs media push”

We must take advantage of the Jubilee year so that there is a media push to bring greater arrivals to the Capital in the years to come. The president of Federalberghi Roma, Giuseppe Roscioli, said this during the 20th edition of Hotelier Day, organized by Federalberghi Roma at the Parco dei Principi hotel. “At the moment – he explained – we are returning from a magical year, which brought numbers never seen in our sector in the last 50 years. Numbers that came after two very difficult years. We also experienced difficult moments economically. And there was a need for a magical year, which allowed us to repay the loans made during that period. Extraordinary numbers which, apart from a tepid January, all indicators give us positive numbers for 2024. A good season, very similar to 2023.”

Federalberghi: Holy Year great occasion

The wars and international tensions currently underway “do not make us feel comfortable, because this is not good for tourism. We hope that all this does not disturb this favorable moment for tourism that all of Italy is having and which should consolidate in 2024. 2025 is an unknown, and there is the Jubilee. In 2000 there was 4.5 percent more attendance. But thanks to the media push that presented a beautiful Rome that worked, in 2001 until September 10th we had an increase of 17 percent. We also have a great opportunity for this Jubilee. Not so much for the Jubilee itself, because in 2025 the richest tourists and those accustomed to traveling will avoid Rome, because there will be so many people But we must exploit that year so that there is the media push to bring the fruits of that year to us in the years to come”, concluded the president of Federalberghi Roma, Giuseppe Roscioli.



