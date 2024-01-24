A Russian military transport plane Ilyushin Il-76 crashed in the Belgorod region, Russia, in an area not far from the border with Ukraine and already hit in the past by Kiev's raids in the war that has been ongoing for almost two years. The governor of the Russian oblast referred generically to an “accident”. Ukrainian army sources cited by Ukrainska pravda instead confirm the shooting down of the aircraft, stating that it was carrying S-300 anti-aircraft missiles.

But According to Moscow, there were 65 Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners of war on board, 6 crew members and 3 escorts. “Today, around 11 am Moscow time, an Il-76 plane crashed in the Belgorod region. On board there were 65 soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners of war, transported to the Belgorod region for exchange, 6 members of the “aircraft crew and 3 escorts,” the military department said. As specified by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, “an Air Force commission flew to the crash site to establish the causes of the disaster.”

“The accident occurred in the Korocha district. An investigation team and the Emergencies Ministry are on site. I changed my agenda and am heading there,” Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav wrote on Telegram Gladkov, promising to provide further details later. In the videos circulating on social media, we see a plane heading towards the ground and the subsequent explosion of a fireball.

Also in the Belgorod region, the Russian air defense forces have destroyed a drone over the village of Blizhnoe. “There are no victims,” regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

Kiev: 840 Russian soldiers killed in the last day

And according to Kiev, Russian forces suffered 840 losses on the last day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, thus updating the number of Russian soldiers who have died in Ukraine since the start of the war on 24 February 2022 to 378,660.

According to the report, Russia also lost 6,227 tanks, 11,579 armored combat vehicles, 12,005 fuel vehicles and tanks, 9,008 artillery systems, 971 multiple launch rocket systems, 659 air defense systems, 331 aircraft, 324 helicopters , 6,998 drones, 1,842 cruise ships. missiles, 1,416 special equipment, 23 boats and a submarine.