After the reactivation of economic activities after the aggressiveness of the coronavirus pandemic, covid-19, The tourism industry seems to be recovering, only from January to November 2022 more than 24 billion dollars entered for international visits, this represented 44.9 percent more compared to the year 2021 and also exceeded by 13 percent the currencies captured in the same period of 2019, which were 22 thousand 92 million dollars, according to data from tourism federal.

Likewise, from January to November last year Mexico It exceeded 97 million passengers transported on national and international flights, 30.2 percent than in the same period in 2021.

As we can see, this wave of visits to our country has a good rhythm and it seems that it will continue for a long time. There is great enthusiasm and determination of tourists to visit the different tourist spots of our Mexico.

These signs in figures are positive and we hope that the specter of inflation in the world and mainly in USA go down. We are confident that in the remainder of the year the excellent behavior in income from visits that leave an important economic benefit to the industry without chimneys will continue its course for the good of families and the economy of the country.

The great challenge continues to be the promotion of the tourist destinations of our country in the world. A strategic plan is required from all the states so that it can have an impact and generate long-term results, you should not bet on the inertia of tourist spots of weight like the Mayan Riviera, Cancun, Los Cabos to name a few, which due to history and constant work have managed to remain in the taste of foreign visitors mainly.

The investment in the promotion of our tourist centers should be considered in a plan and in the budget at the federal level, businessmen are in the best disposition to continue contributing to grow in this important industry, but it is necessary to close the clamp and strengthen the strategy .

2022 was a year of recovery and this important activity is expected to continue strengthening in 2023.

For the World Tourism Organization, This year will bring a good period for the sector, despite the challenges they will face, such as the current economic outlook and uncertainty in the geopolitical environment, it is expected that the demand for travel in different regions of the world, including Mexico, will continue.

In the case of the regional tourism segment, the colonial and adventure towns in the different states is a great opportunity to grow and attract new tourists.

Not only sunny destinations and beach must be exploited in the country, there is a great advantage in this type of visits and stays in places in the mountains and mountains throughout the country.

In the case of our state, it has a great showcase to grow and attract new tourists seeking new experiences in regions of historic towns and communities, it is a niche that has been little explored and is not given the necessary promotion to attract more visitors.

Places like The strong, which has been offering hotels and services for several years, are an example of this type of tourism, however it is necessary to increase leisure and recreation options. Cosalá is another point of visit that needs to be exploited even more, it has enough historical wealth to grow and develop, Surutato in Badiraguato is also taking an important leap in mountain tourism.

There will undoubtedly be more places in sinaloa yet to be discovered and given the impulse and promotion so that they can be visited and generate development.

It is a great challenge not only for the government, but also for tourism promoting organizations and entrepreneurs to develop a trans-exenal strategic plan that seeks to define and lay the foundations for regional tourism that includes the mountains, the valley and the coast, a map of places , historical, colonial sites and recreational areas of sinaloa waiting to be discovered.

We recommend you read: