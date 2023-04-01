The Director General of Statistics at the Great Mosque of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, Issa Al-Hudhali, revealed that the number of visitors and pilgrims during the first eight days of Ramadan amounted to seven million, 420 thousand and 320 individuals.
Today, Saturday, the Saudi “Al-Arabiya” channel quoted Al-Hudhali as saying that the average duration of striving and circumambulation is estimated at about an hour and 47 minutes during this period, indicating that 364 thousand and 80 packages of Zamzam water were distributed inside the Mataf dish.
Last Wednesday, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Saudi Arabia, announced the availability of reservations to perform Umrah in the last ten days of Ramadan through the (Nusk) application, as well as the (Tawakkalna) application.
