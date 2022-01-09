Mustafa Abdel Azim (Dubai)

Retail sales in Dubai have witnessed a significant recovery since the launch of the 27th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival in mid-December, benefiting from the strong growth in tourism and improved levels of consumer spending, supported by the great offers and discounts offered by more than 4,000 participating stores in the festival.

Officials in commercial centers reported that they recorded a sales growth of up to 40% during the first two weeks of the festival, and 25% in the number of visitors, stressing the role of the festival in enhancing the momentum of recovery in the commercial and tourism movement in Dubai.

They explained that the festival coincided with Expo 2020 Dubai, the first semester holiday, the festive season and New Year’s celebrations, and the strong growth in the number of cruise ships coming to Dubai, which caused exceptional popularity in many hotels, commercial centers, markets and tourist destinations.

In the same context, Mercato and Town Center Jumeirah, one of the strategic partners of the Dubai Shopping Festival, announced positive results during the first half of the Dubai Shopping Festival 2021, and a remarkable growth in the number of shoppers, and the percentage of store sales, stressing that the Dubai Shopping Festival plays an important role in supporting Retail sector.

Nisreen Boustany, Director of Public Relations and Corporate Communications at Mercato and Town Center Jumeirah, said: The entertainment events, promotions and prizes hosted by Mercato, during the festival period played a major role in attracting more visitors to the center, whether from tourists, especially large groups coming via cruise ships or residents. State, to take advantage of significant price reductions and raffles for cash prizes.

Boustany indicated that both Mercato and Town Center Jumeirah recorded an increase in the number of visitors during the first two weeks of the festival, ranging from 25 to 30%, which was accompanied by a 40% increase in sales compared to the same period during the previous session of the festival.

Omar Khouri, CEO of Asset Management at Nakheel, said: “The Dubai Shopping Festival, now in its 27th edition, is the longest-running shopping festival in the emirate and one of the most dynamic retail activities in the region, noting that every year, the festival encourages the major merchants in the city To adopt new and innovative ways in order to provide an enthusiastic atmosphere rich in shopping, entertainment and entertainment that satisfies the tastes of all customers.

Timothy Earnest, Director of Al Futtaim Mall Group, said: “The Dubai Shopping Festival is a special event on the Dubai calendar, as residents and visitors to the UAE await the promotions and exceptional activities of the Dubai Shopping Festival every year.

He explained that Al-Futtaim malls are witnessing an unprecedented turnout during that period, which motivates us to continue working with retail stores, brands and restaurants in the center to provide the best experience for shoppers.