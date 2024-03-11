Tourism | A British journalist fell in love with what he saw during his visit to Kuusamo – Juha Kankkunen's trick dazzled

Juha Kankkunen's trick dazzled the journalist.

British Dirtfish rally website boss David Evans spent a week in Finland and wrote a laudatory article about his experiences. He describes that he got to spend the dream life of a rally nilo in the north.

Evans met Heikki Kovalainenate venison and listened Arttu Wiskariabut he was most impressed by a special moment on the ice of the lake in Kuusamo.

Evans got to know the former rally ace Juha Kankkunen to the driving academy in Kuusamo. There you can get loose on the ice road, but also really learn how the car behaves on slippery surfaces.

On the track one or another top car is waiting for its passenger. The trip to the tracks on the ice of the lake is made on a tractor driven by Kankkunen. The reporter asks if it is possible to make donuts with a tractor.

“No problem. It's actually easier than driving. Can lock one of the wheels. I can show you, look…” Kankkunen says and grins.

The reporter describes Kankkunen's tractor pulling as the most incredible maneuvers he has experienced in his career.

This one after that, it's time to go around the track aboard the brand new Audi e-Tron. In total, the journalist received five rounds of beating.

“Not the funniest for a car that weighs a couple of tons, huh? And even though this is heavy, I still put it where it needs to be,” Kankkunen continued – and did exactly that.

Later, the journalist got to try ice skating in a slightly tamer Audi himself and was taught by another rally star from the past years Riku Tahkon.

“Riku was amazing. And really patient. In less than an hour, I no longer slipped backwards in corners, but even started to get the car to point in the right direction”, wrote the reporter.