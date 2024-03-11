Yesterday the Oscars were held, an annual ceremony in which due recognition is given to those productions that captivated millions of people around the world, whether in realistic films with problems of daily life or in animation part. There is even a section called In Memoriamthe same one in which we see a popular musician singing accompanied by slides in which we see prominent figures who have unfortunately left the existential plane.

Among the people who appeared on the screen we found Matthew Perry, Michael Gambon, Glenda Jackson, Tina Turner, among others who have left in recent months, this due to different situations that have become known on their respective date. On the other hand, the absence of someone very important was noted, since his death was practically confirmed last week, specifically on Thursday.

The Academy Awards 2024 In Memoriam tribute | #Oscars pic.twitter.com/4SEzym7WIG — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 11, 2024

Whoever has not been at the tribute has clearly been Akira Toriyama who, as many know, died last March 1st and it is worth mentioning, has created the universe of dragon ball, and has also contributed to many other things that relate to character design. Of course, not having him among the tributes may be because he is hardly related to the world of cinema, since he has only been involved with the films of his magnum opus but normally these do not leave Japan.

However, for the type of news this is, it would have been nice if they made an exception to the rule. At least one of his industry compatriots, Hayao Miyazaki raised the name of Japan by winning the award for best animated film with The Boy and the Heron.

Via: Oscars

Editor's note: Ok, it is understood that Toriyama is extremely important worldwide, but the detail is that he was not within the field of cinema, he was limited to being a mangaka and he fulfilled as the best in that part. So, we will have to pay tribute to him in events that are related to the topic, there are all of us who appreciate his work.