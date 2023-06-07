With his victory, Bjerg also took over the leader’s jersey from Christophe Laporte. The yellow jersey wearer has a lead of 12 seconds over Vingegaard in the general classification, number 3 Fred Wright is 34 seconds behind the leader.

The Dauphiné will last until Sunday, with the peloton climbing hard, especially during the weekend. The race is an important preparation race for the Tour de France, which starts on July 1. Vingegaard wants to defend his title there.