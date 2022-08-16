Profi.Travel tour operators told the consulates of which countries it is easier to get a Schengen

Tour operators told which countries are easiest for Russian tourists to get a Schengen visa, writes Profi.Travel.

According to experts, Hungarian diplomats are the fastest to issue entry permits. According to them, the record is in the coming days. Despite the fact that registration does not take much time, a visa is issued only for the duration of the trip. The tour operators added that this often does not sit well with applicants as they have plans to travel on later dates as well.

Russian tourists are actively applying for a Schengen visa to the consulates of Italy, France, Germany and Finland. “There are no failures, but the next entry is only available in mid-October,” the experts emphasized. According to them, there is a slight panic among travelers, which is indicated by an increased number of calls, but no applications.

Experts added that the fastest processing takes place in the Italian consular service – from two to three weeks. In other countries, the visa issuance period is at least 21 days.

Earlier, the founder of the ExpertVis visa center called France, Italy and Greece the easiest countries for Russians to obtain a Schengen visa.