A draft by the Stiko on vaccination recommendations regarding the corona pandemic has now become public. It primarily discusses who will benefit from a fourth vaccination and under what circumstances.

Berlin – booster to booster, second booster, fourth vaccination – all these terms mean the same thing. In the context of the corona pandemic, the approved vaccines are considered an important tool for preventing a severe course in the event of an infection. The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) has now drawn up new recommendations, the draft of which picture should exist.

Vaccination recommendation from Stiko: “Six months” as a basic requirement – ​​no waiting for omicron vaccines

While research into a universal vaccine against all variants of the coronavirus is currently making waves, the “Stiko draft resolution on the 21st update of the Covid 19 vaccination recommendation” deals with who will benefit from a fourth vaccination and when. The basic requirement for all groups of people is a period of six months that has passed since the last corona infection or booster vaccination. Another booster after four months is only conceivable in “justified individual cases”.

If the vaccination is “indicated”, one should not wait for adapted Omikron vaccines “in order to achieve optimal protection in the coming autumn or winter”. “As soon as variant-adapted vaccines are approved and available,” it goes on to say, “the evidence will be processed” and other recommendations may then be made.

Stiko vaccination recommendations: who needs a fourth vaccination and who doesn’t

“From mid-September”, according to Stiko, the large-scale campaign, in which everyone between the ages of 60 and 69 is recommended the second booster, “begins”. One can obviously also imagine that a fifth vaccination could “make sense” in individual cases for older people with a less efficient immune system.

Furthermore, the draft also recommends that people aged five and over should have themselves boosted again if an “increased[s] Risk of severe COVID-19 courses as a result of an underlying disease”. However, if you are healthy and don’t fall into the age bracket, another booster “according to the current state of knowledge” would have no benefit in “notable[em]“ Bring scale. (askl)