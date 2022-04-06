Tour of the Basque Country 2022: this is how the classification table goes

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Nairo Quintana (left), Primoz Roglic (center), Daniel MartÃnez and Simon Yates.
Nairo Quintana (left), Primoz Roglic (center), Daniel Martínez and Simon Yates.
Primoz Roglic is the leader and Daniel Martínez the best Colombian.
April 06, 2022, 06:40 AM
Julian Alaphilippe won the second stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco, which took place between Leitza and Viana, 207 kilometers long, in which Primoz Roglic defended the lead and Daniel Martínez is 21 seconds behind.
Martínez occupies the tenth place in the general.
Classifications
Stage
1. Julian Alaphilippe 5hrs 04mins 35secs
2. Fabien Doubey mt
3. Quinten Hermans mt
4. Hugo Houle mt
5. Orlius Aular mt
32. Daniel Martinez mt
36. Rigoberto Uran mt
61. Sergio Higuita mt
96. Diego Camargo mt
general
1. Primoz Roglic 5h 14min 23s
2. Remco Evenepoel at 5 s
3. Remi Cavagna at 16s
4. Geraint Thomas at 18s
5. Adam Yates mt
6. Aleksandr Vlasov mt
7. Bruno Armiral at 20s
8. Jonas Vongegaard mt
9. Ben Tulett at 21s
10. Daniel Martinez mt
40. Rigoberto Uran at 40 seconds
52. Sergio Higuita at 45s
63. Sebastian Henao at 47 s
71. Diego Camargo at 50s
125. Daniel Mendez at 1 min 21 s
138. Jesus Peña 2 min 58 sec
