It was Prime Minister Mario Draghi who took the initiative against the Russian central bank, providing for sanctions to freeze foreign exchange reserves and catching Moscow off guard. This is what we read in a long article in the Financial Times entitled ‘The militarization of finance: how the West unleashed’ shock and awe ‘on Russia’. The newspaper reports that the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen called the Italian premier asking him to discuss the details of the measures directly with the US Treasury secretary. “A deal was close but, in Washington, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was still reviewing the details of the heaviest and most sensitive measure for the market: sanctioning the Russian central bank itself,” writes the FT. The Europeans were eager to hurry, so von der Leyen called Draghi. “We were all waiting, wondering: ‘Why does it take so long?'”, An EU official told the Financial Times. Then came the answer: Draghi must use his magic with Yellen. By the evening, the agreement had been reached, ” adds the newspaper.

The newspaper recalls how Yellen and Draghi are veterans of the financial crisis, able to convey calm to nervous financial markets. But, in this case, “the plan agreed by Yellen and Draghi to freeze much of Moscow’s $ 643 billion of foreign exchange reserves was something very different from the past: they were effectively declaring financial war on Russia.” The Financial Times also recalls that ” in Europe it was Draghi who pushed the idea of ​​sanctioning the Russian central bank during the EU emergency summit on the night of the invasion. Italy, a major importer of Russian gas, had often been hesitant in the past about sanctions. But this time the Italian leader stressed that “Russia’s foreign exchange reserves could be used to cushion the blow of other sanctions” and that to avoid it they had to be frozen.