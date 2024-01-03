Tour de Ski | Jasmi Joensuu experienced a scary situation on a shopping trip in Davos – “I was panicking”

Jasmi Joensuu experienced scary moments in Davos.

Davos

Finnish skier Jasmi to Joensuu Tuesday started with a really scary situation.

He was grocery shopping Vilma Ryytyn with. Everything was going normally, until Joensuu encountered the worst possible situation at the checkout.

“The bank cards didn't work and the accounts were blocked.”

At first, Joensuu didn't understand what it was all about. After waiting in line for a while, he got in touch with his bank in Finland. It said that his account had been suspended as a precaution.

Joensuu had become the target of a harsh fishing attempt.

“It's really scary when you're abroad. It's hard to get hold of anyone in Switzerland. I stood in line at the bank for a long time in the morning and I was a bit panicked”, Joensuu says.

Joensuu still can't access his money. However, the worst fear has subsided.

“The matter is being taken care of. There's nothing to worry about. At least according to the current information, I haven't lost any money.”

Joensuu received his manager who traveled to Davos on Tuesday Heli Vepsäläinen bank card for himself.

Joensuu doesn't know how the long-claws got access to his bank information.

“There is no information.”

Although there were enough events on Tuesday, Joensuu was in quite a strong mood in Wednesday's evening sprint. He went on to continue his first set by throwing.

The semi-final also started with good signs, but in the second round the road got steeper. The final ranking was tenth.

“I was a little soft when we were looking for places in the second rounds. Should have been a little louder. However, now skiing is starting to feel the same as before the corona. It has taken so long that it is normal, at the beginning of December I got sick with corona,” says the skier.

Joensuu plans to continue the Tour at least on Thursday in the traditional pursuit race.

“Your lungs hurt a bit after qualifying, so we'll see now. Health comes first, of course, but I do have a bell ringing in the morning.”

Won the women's sprint Linn Svahn. Kristine Skistad was another and Jessie Diggins third.