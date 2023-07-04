Tour de France: this is the ‘big bucks’ the champion will win, good loot?

Tuesday, July 4, 2023
July 4, 2023
in Sports
Tour de France

Tour de France.

Tour de France.

The test will end on July 23 in Paris.

the squad of Tour de France took the start of the third stage this Monday, between Amorebieta-Etxano (Basque Country, Spain), to head towards the French town
of Bayonne, where the British Adam Yates (UAE) He will try to keep his lead.

The runners began the 193.5-kilometre course under partly clear skies, and will cross the border between Spain and France by a closed pass from 2021 between Irun and Hendayeand exceptionally reopened for the peloton.

Millionaires?

This third stage is postulated favorable for sprinters. It could be the occasion for the British Mark Cavendishde become the sole holder of the record for stage wins on the Tour, an honor he currently shares with Eddy Merckx (34).

The most important race in the world has interesting prizes, including what the champion will win.

The organization has decided to deliver 500: in euros, the daily income granted to the wearer of the yellow shirt.

He will award 11,000 euros ($11,928) to the winner of each stage and 20,000 euros ($21,687) to the most combative on the Tour.

The Tour champion will take 500,000 euros (542,198 dollars), for a final award of 2.3 million euros (2.5 million dollars).
