Tour de France: this is the ‘big bucks’ the champion will win, good loot?

the squad of Tour de France took the start of the third stage this Monday, between Amorebieta-Etxano (Basque Country, Spain), to head towards the French town

of Bayonne, where the British Adam Yates (UAE) He will try to keep his lead.

The runners began the 193.5-kilometre course under partly clear skies, and will cross the border between Spain and France by a closed pass from 2021 between Irun and Hendayeand exceptionally reopened for the peloton.

(They reveal the last message of the pilot Dilano van’t Hoff, who died in a brutal accident)

(Indignation by video alluding to Pablo Escobar in Luis Díaz’s Liverpool)

Millionaires?

This third stage is postulated favorable for sprinters. It could be the occasion for the British Mark Cavendishde become the sole holder of the record for stage wins on the Tour, an honor he currently shares with Eddy Merckx (34).

The most important race in the world has interesting prizes, including what the champion will win.

The organization has decided to deliver 500: in euros, the daily income granted to the wearer of the yellow shirt.

He will award 11,000 euros ($11,928) to the winner of each stage and 20,000 euros ($21,687) to the most combative on the Tour.

The Tour champion will take 500,000 euros (542,198 dollars), for a final award of 2.3 million euros (2.5 million dollars).

(Colombia, 9 years after a stellar Selection in Brazil 2014: end of a generation?)