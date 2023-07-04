A few moments after the bad news about the fate of the submersible was confirmed Titan, which carried five passengers to the depths of the Atlantic Ocean. A photograph showing the famous control went viral F710 Of the brand Logitech on the seabed. People started posting their reactions to the fact that this part of the submersible survived, but is this true?

As researchers examined how the collapse of the Titanwhich killed all five people on board, social media users claimed that a highly talked about part of the submersible has already been found: the repurposed video game controller that served as a steering wheel.

Ocean Gateowner and operator of Titanhas acknowledged that the commercial use controller was one of many commercially available components used on the vessel.

“Cheapest part survived,” wrote one Twitter user who shared the grainy, pixelated image.

The truth is that the underwater photo published in a story of the BBC in 2020 it has been modified to include the controller. A marine researcher whose team captured the original image as part of a deep-sea survey confirmed that it dates from 2015 and shows the ocean floor. Peacefulnot the ocean Atlanticwhere the submersible collapsed earlier this month near the wreck of the titanic. The United States Coast Guard has also stated that no images of the Titan by the international team of investigators examining the cause of the disaster.

The image does not represent remains of the shipwreck of the Titan. It has been digitally altered to add the controller to the seabed scene.

Via: sportskeeda

note of editor: It was a good meme but scientifically impossible.