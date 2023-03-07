147 days after the start of the Tour de France from Euskadi, the machinery has already started up. The race has created some commemorative shirts for Le Grand Départ from Euskadi. The peloton will tour the highways of Bizkaia, Gipuzkoa and Álava on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd of July. A historic event that institutions want to take advantage of to sell the ‘Basque Country’ brand abroad. Among other initiatives, the Basque Government has made a public appeal for the Basque fans to flood the roads of ikurriñas. A flag that the organization itself has decided to use to make the Le Grand Départ commemorative shirt.

The official garment that the organization has designed is white with a stamped ikurriña whose cost is 25 euros. In addition to this shirt, the entity has put on sale a sweatshirt and a shirt with the route of the 2023 edition stamped on the back and whose cost is 38 and 25 euros respectively.

Commemorative jerseys of the Tour de France 2023



Tour de France





On July 1, the really fun and attractive part will begin with the first stage of the Tour de France on a demanding and unusual route on the opening day of 185 kilometers starting and finishing in Bilbao and with a circuit along the Cantabrian coast that has five scoring levels.

The second stage, on Sunday, July 2, will be the turn of Gipuzkoa to experience an exciting final stage with the ascent to Jaizkibel from Hondarribia before the finish line, located on Paseo de La Zurriola in San Sebastián. Before, after the start in Vitoria, the race will enter the territory through Arrasate to cross the interior of Gipuzkoa.

The Basque Country will bid farewell to the Tour de France on Monday, July 3, in the most favorable stage for sprinters, although first they will have to start from Amorebieta-Etxano, travel along the Gipuzkoan coast and enter France through Irun to play for victory in Baiona.