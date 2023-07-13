Tour de France: cyclist suffers a spectacular fall and says goodbye to the race

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Spanish David la Cruz was the victim and had to abandon the race.
The Spanish David the Cross (Astana) has withdrawn from Tour de France after suffering a spectacular fall during the twelfth stage that takes place between Roanne and Belleville-En-Beaujolais, of 168.8 km.
The Catalan cyclist (Sabadell, 34 years old) fell at km 26 of the stage, after overcoming the Cota de Thizy-les-Bourgs (3rd) and having tried to break away on several occasions since the beginning of the stage in Roanne.
outside the cross
De la Cruz tried to achieve the great goal of the Astana teamweakened after the withdrawals, also due to falls, of the Spanish Luis León Sánchez and the British and team leader Mark Cavendish, but misfortune came out again in search of the Catalan cyclist.
It is the second withdrawal of De la Cruz in three participations in the Tour, since in 2014, in the year of his debut, he had to abandon due to a fall, also in the twelfth stage.
With this withdrawal of De la Cruz, 11 Spanish cyclists remain in the race out of the 14 who started in Bilbao on July 1. The previous withdrawals were the
by Luis León Sánchez and Enric Mas.
EFE
