Nintendo Switch 2 a convenient name that we use to designate the console that will succeed Nintendo Switch, has somehow been made official by Microsoft who has any existence revealed during the process that saw it pitted against the FTC, stating that it will receive conversions of the Call of Duty series.

Nintendo Switch 2 Tracks

The COD series is set to return to a Nintendo console

The existence of the new console, not confirmed by Nintendo, but which at this point we can take as established, considering the source from which it comes, has been mentioned in one of the trial documentswhich states that Microsoft has made a commitment to bring i call of Duty on Nintendo’s next console, dubbed the “in-development Switch model.”

As might have been suspected, the issues raised by some about the feasibility of Call of Duty conversions on Nintendo Switch may not make much sense, because given the timing of the Activision Blizzard acquisition process, when Microsoft gives the green light, Nintendo Switch 2 could already be in the process of arriving on the market.

Yves Guillemot, the CEO of Ubisoft and Nintendo itself also spoke recently of Nintendo Switch 2 and spoke at the beginning of the year of “excellent progress” in the development of the console. In short, it is currently one of the worst kept secrets in the industry.

After all, Nintendo Switch still has many cards to play, given that after the masterpiece The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4, Super Mario Wonder, Super Mario RPG Remake, Luigi’s Mansion 2 Remastered, Detective Pikachu Returns and a myriad of other titles that we will be able to play in the coming months.