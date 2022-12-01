Tour de France 2024 will not end in Paris: Meet the new destination

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Wout van Aert (left), Jonas Vingeggard (center) and Tadej Pogacar.
For the first time in history, the round will not end in the French capital.
December 1, 2022, 10:58 A.M.
This Thursday the news that had been rumored for days was confirmed: the Tour de France, after 110 editionswill not end Paris nor in the surroundings of this capital. now it will be nicethe city that will receive the gala of the 2024. In addition, you will have a final time trial.
This happens due to strong summer that happens in the Parisian city and that has caused an impressive change in one of the emblematic events in France. The Tour will take place between June 29 and July 21, 2024.
In addition, it must be taken into account that Paris will host the Olympic Games, starting on July 26, five days after the end of the Touruntil August 11, 2024. This has also had an impact so that the organization and the French authorities have decided to look for an alternative city to offer greater security and organization in the events.
In turn there will be a new novelty. The last stage of Tour de France 2024 will be an individual time trial. So the tournament will end with a time duel for the first time in 35 years, after the final between Greg LeMond and Laurent Fignon in 1989, where the American triumphed.
Nice will also host the penultimate stage. It is not yet known what the route will be like, but it is known that the mountainous landscape of the area will be used. Thus, the city will host two key stages for the resolution of the 2024 Tour.
It remains to be confirmed if the organization will give prominence to Paris in other instances of the competition or if it will not have a place in the Tour de France 2024.
