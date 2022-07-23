Tour de France 2022: rivals? Another fair play image, video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Tour de France.
Tour de France.
It happened in stage 20, the individual time trial.
July 23, 2022, 08:59 AM
The picture of jonas vingegaard shaking hands with his rival Tadej Pogacar It was an image that went around the world, an expression of friendship, camaraderie and fair play.
Meters behind, Pogacar went down in a curve and when it was thought that the leader would follow the pace and tighten the mark, well that did not happen.
The corridor of Jumbo Visma he stopped the march, waited for the Slovenian and when he came to the wheel they shook hands and continued in the fight.
Later, Vingegaard attacked him, won the fraction and almost sentenced the race in his favor, but the fact was recorded on video.
‘Pass me liquid’
This Saturday, in stage 20, the individual time trial, a similar event happened, this time the protagonists were Le Gac, who shared his liquid with Stefan Bissegger, on a hard day, demanding stage and under infernal heat.
Sports
