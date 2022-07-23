Sunday, July 24, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tour de France 2022: rivals? Another fair play image, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 23, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Tour de France

Tour de France.

Tour de France.

It happened in stage 20, the individual time trial.

The picture of jonas vingegaard shaking hands with his rival Tadej Pogacar It was an image that went around the world, an expression of friendship, camaraderie and fair play.

See also  James Rodríguez, the truth of his present, is he leaving Al Rayyan?

Meters behind, Pogacar went down in a curve and when it was thought that the leader would follow the pace and tighten the mark, well that did not happen.

(Primoz Roglic crashed, left the Tour and has the Vuelta in doubt)
(Piqué and Shakira would be together in the Bahamas: this is all that is known)

The corridor of Jumbo Visma he stopped the march, waited for the Slovenian and when he came to the wheel they shook hands and continued in the fight.

Later, Vingegaard attacked him, won the fraction and almost sentenced the race in his favor, but the fact was recorded on video.

‘Pass me liquid’

This Saturday, in stage 20, the individual time trial, a similar event happened, this time the protagonists were Le Gac, who shared his liquid with Stefan Bissegger, on a hard day, demanding stage and under infernal heat.

(Reinaldo Rueda’s coach reveals himself about the elimination of Colombia)
(Neuer stingy?: taxi driver returns wallet, but the reward outraged him)

See also  The Cruz Azul players whose contract ends in 2022

Sports

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Tour #France #rivals #fair #play #image #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

A 31-year-old man was injured in a collision between two cyclists in Totana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.