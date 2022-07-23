THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, July 23, 2022, 3:59 p.m.



Two cyclists suffered an accident this Tuesday morning when they collided with each other on a forest road in Totana. One of them, 31 years old, was injured and was transferred to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca hospital. The Emergency Coordination Center 112 Region of Murcia received a call at 11:01 a.m. announcing the crash, which occurred on the Camino de la Casa de la Fuente de las Zorras, in the Morti Alto area. Specifically, it is near the El Algarrobo forest surveillance checkpoint.

An environmental agent and the head of the region were mobilized to the scene of the event. The medical coordinator of the Emergency and Health Emergencies Management 061 sent an ambulance from the Emergency Service, whose health personnel treated the injured person and transferred them to Rafael Méndez.