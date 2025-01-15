Anne has lost more than 800,000 eurosa 53-year-old French woman, after being scammed by a fake Brad Pitt, a person who posed as the actor using photographic montages and even images generated by Artificial Intelligence. His case has reached the world of football, with a bad ending for Toulouse.

The French entity got in the moodthrough a message published this Monday on his social networks addressed to the victim, to make light of the matter, but it did not go as expected, which has caused him to have to delete his first publication to issue a statement apologizing.

“Hello Anne. Brad told us he would be at the stadium on Wednesday for TFC – Laval, what about you? Here is the link to buy your ticket. See you on Wednesday,” wrote the purple box, along with several edited images of the performer wearing the team’s shirt.

The criticism against the club did not take long to arrive, as many users made the gesture ugly. “I’m not sure participating in the general ridicule this lady is subjected to is a good idea. You must already feel ridiculous, no need to add more.especially given your visibility and the reach of your words,” wrote one user, according to the French newspaper Actu Toulouse.

A few hours after its publication, the message was deleted by Toulouse, which published another asking for forgiveness: “We understand that our tweet may have been misinterpreted and we sincerely apologize. We deeply regret if our comments have conveyed a negative message. Thank you for your comments about this error. We promise to be even more careful and discerning in the future“.

This is how the scam occurred

The scam began to take place in February 2023, when the scammer contacted Anne through Instagram, and lasted for a year and a half. During that time, and using montages and images generated with AI, the scammer took 830,000 euros that the victim lent him so that he could supposedly undergo surgery for kidney cancer, since he He did not have access to his bank accounts due to his divorce with Angelina Jolie.

The woman, who has confessed that she was “in love” with the person who posed as the actor and was experiencing a complicated sentimental moment with her husband, suffers from severe depressionhas lost almost all of his assets, including the 775,000 euros he received after his divorce, and live temporarily at a friend’s house.