National coach Alfred Gislason is of course familiar with failures in handball, but the current malaise? Is also a challenge for him. The German national team will play twice this week in the European Championship qualification against Austria, on Thursday in Vienna, on Saturday in Hanover (both games live at Sportstudio.de). Gislason, 65, cannot even offer his best team.

Circular runner Justus Fischer fails with muscle problems for both games. For the same reason, Renars Uscins is missing at least for the first game in Vienna, as well as district runner Johannes Kohlbacher (infection). Although he missed all training sessions, the sniffing -plagued middle man Juri Knorr flew to Vienna; Whether it can be used is open. Oh yes, Franz Semper is still missing, and everyone else is at least heavily stressed and dog tired.

: If the best are injured, it harms handball Comment from Ralf Tögel

Such a double game day of the national team in mid -March is of course a manageable attractive idea from a player perspective. The national players have just completed the January World Cup, which was rather disappointing with the quarter-finals against Portugal, and then fell into everyday league life without a break. Week after week, captain Johannes Golla and Co. are mobilizing the last forces that have left the workload with three large tournaments (EM, Olympics, World Cup) in the past 15 months. And the number of failures is increasing rapidly, even with many other nations.

After the failures of Fischer and Kohlbacher, Golla is the only circular runner

“What should I say? That is the lack of regeneration for many, ”said Gislason on Wednesday at the team hotel in Hanover. The national players have to play too many games; In the Olympic year there was hardly a break, not even between Christmas and New Year’s new year. “This can be derived from this that many of these injuries come,” said Gislason. And he knows that in this line -up there will be demanding games against the small neighboring country.

The times when the Austrians would have been felled off with a B or C team are long gone. The two duels recently, at home European Championships 2024 and in the Olympic qualification tournament, were narrow affairs. “We are warned. They can kick well, ”said middle man Marian Michalczik with brief aberration in the sport. After all, the Austrians do not compete in full line -up either, for example, they lack the Kiel backfield shooter Nikola Bilyk.

The search for replacement for his injured and sick people sometimes took on curious features for Gislason. Sure, there are positions on which the Icelander can change at a high level. For the Magdeburg Lukas Mertens, which is otherwise part of the trunk, Berliner Tim Freihofer is there-the current number five on the Bundesliga goalkeeper list. The location looks more critical in the right back room. The regular staff fails here in Uscins and Semper. Only the Berlin Max Beneke, 21, is still there, which, however, only played two caps. In need, Mittelmann Nils Lichtlein or Defense Specialist Christoph Steinert could help out on half-right. Gislason also took the young Gummersbacher Miro Schluroff, 24, who occasionally acts in this position in the club – but as a right -hander.

Captain Golla is the only circular runner in Vienna due to the failures of Fischer and Kohlbacher. However, he believes that the German team can do justice to his role role: “This is the situation, but we still have 16 very motivated players here.” Against Austria it is about first place in the qualification group, here Germany (four points) is just ahead of Team Austria (three). If you are in the end, you have a place in the first lottery for the upcoming European Championships 2026 in Denmark, Sweden and Norway-and thus avoid the hardest opponents. With two victories against Austria, this goal would almost have been achieved.