Logan Costa from Cape Verde (4 and 10) and Dutchman Tess Dallinga (23 and 31) scored twice in the first half, so the southern team won the title early in front of French President Emmanuel Macron and 78,000 spectators..

Ludovic Plus narrowed the deficit in the second half from a penalty kick (75), before Moroccan Zakaria Abu quickly restored the four-goal difference. (79).

This is the biggest difference in a French Cup final since Saint-Etienne’s victory against Nantes also in 1970. (5–0).

Last year, Nantes ended a drought for titles that had lasted since winning the domestic league title in 2001, by defeating Nice 1-0 in the final. And he was aspiring for his fifth title in the cup competition, which he also won in 1979, 1999 and 2000..

Costa opened the scoring with a header following a corner executed by the Dutchman Branko van den Bomen (4), and added the second with a header also with a cross from the latter’s citizen Stein Springs, who reached the ball after a wrong distraction from the defense for a free kick. (10).

Dalinga scored the third goal after he hit a wonderful curling ball on the right corridor from a distance from Chilean Gabriel Suasso into the area and followed it into the net (23), and added the fourth after the goalkeeper blocked the Algerian Fares Al-Shaabi’s shot to prepare in front of the Dutchman, who followed it into the goal. (31).

This is Dallinga’s fourteenth goal with Toulouse this season.

Toulouse became the first team to score at least four goals in the first half of the French Cup final since Lille against Bordeaux in 1955, according to the “Opta” statistics website..

A quarter of an hour before the end, Nantes gets a penalty kick after being fouled by Danish Rasmus Nikolaisen on Fabian Santos. Blas, who scored the winning goal against Nice in last year’s final, also successfully addressed her from a penalty kick..

However, Toulouse quickly responded with a missile shot by Abu Khallal from outside the area in the youth roof (79), raising his score to 9 goals with his team this season..

This defeat came to increase the suffering of Nantes, the French champion 8 times, this season, as he struggles in the local league to avoid relegation to the second degree by finishing in sixteenth place without winning any of his last nine matches, unlike Toulouse, who appears to be in a good position. to stay among adults.