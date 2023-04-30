Toulouse thrashed Nantes in a game plagued by controversy surrounding the protests against Macron’s pension reform. Police authorities wanted to ban the demonstration around the stadium, but the Paris Administrative Court ruled this Saturday against the restriction.

This Saturday, April 29, football and the social protest that has been going through France for months met in Saint-Denis, where the final of the French Cup was played. The Toulouse club won 5-1 against Nantes, in a historic match for the country since, until now, Toulouse had only won this Cup once. Nantes had won it four times.

The presence of President Emmanuel Macron at the event fueled the protests against his disputed pension reform. That is why unions and civil organizations decided to take advantage of the party to once again show their rejection of the law, which was already promulgated on April 15.

In fact, on the occasion of the match, the Paris prefect asked to ban social demonstrations around the Stade de France, located on the outskirts of the capital in Saint Denis. But both Macron and the police authorities suffered a setback when the Paris Administrative Court ruled against the decision on the grounds that they did not threaten the security of the event.

The police prefect, Laurent Núñez, did not provide “sufficient elements regarding the risks of disturbing public order or specific difficulties in maintaining order”, in the face of some protesters who had only announced a “simple distribution of leaflets against the pension reform by a limited number of people,” the court noted in its decision.

Trade unionists hold up red cards reading ‘red card to retirement at 64’ during a demonstration called by the CGT union near the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, ahead of the soccer match of the French Cup final between Nantes (FC) and Toulouse (FC), on April 29, 2023. © JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

The unions and the League for Human Rights, which had taken the case to court, therefore have “the right to allege that the police prefect has seriously and manifestly illegally violated the freedom of demonstration,” added the court, which accordingly suspended the order of the police authority.

Nuñez had justified the suspension of any demonstration around the stadium due to the “huge flow of spectators” of 78,000 people.

Union representatives described the decision as a “victory of respect for freedoms.”

The French have been demonstrating for months against the pension reform that was promulgated on April 15 by the president and raises the legal retirement age from 62 to 64.

moderate social protest

The unions were able to distribute thousands of red cards and whistles at the exit of the metro stations located near the stadium. They wanted viewers to be able to show their discontent with the head of state. However, whistles, which are prohibited inside the stadium, were largely confiscated at the entrance to the venue.

The whistles were expected to be used in the 49th minute of the meeting, in reference to the number of the article of the Constitution that the Macron government used to carry out its reform without submitting it to the vote of the National Assembly.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte attend the French Cup final football match between Nantes (FC) and Toulouse (FC) at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, just outside Paris , on April 29, 2023. © FRANCK FIFE / AFP

However, the mobilization went largely unnoticed in the 49th minute. According to journalists’ reports, few whistles were heard from the press box and hardly any red cards were brandished by the spectators.

Emmanuel Macron, despite this, decided to be cautious and avoided exposing himself alone and in public before the spectators. The president did not greet the players on the field of play before kick-off but greeted them before they entered the field. He also did not hand over the Cup to the winner from the field of play, as has been the case for three years, but instead he did so from the stands.

massive security device

Some 3,000 police and gendarmes were mobilized on Saturday around the Parisian stadium. The device was “50% more important”, according to the environment of the Minister of the Interior, than the one mobilized on May 28, 2022 for the last Champions League final that Real Madrid opposed Liverpool (1-0).

Agents of the French Republican Security Corps in riot gear stand in front of the Nantes supporters’ tribune at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, on April 29, 2023. © FRANCK FIFE / AFP

The Champions League final then had to be delayed by 36 minutes. The scenes of chaos outside the Stade de France went around the world, with thousands of fans unable to enter and thousands entering with false tickets. Paris was widely criticized for the management of the event, with police accused of using disproportionate force on fans.

This time the French Cup final was held without incident.

With EFE and AFP