King Willem-Alexander sometimes wants to show himself to be a true historian in foreign museums and tell a lot, especially if the subject is close to his heart. The king is certainly interested in the subject of apartheid, but he and Máxima mainly listened during their tour of the Apartheid Museum. Because that is mainly why the royal couple flew to South Africa.

#Touching #Oranje #face #face #loyal #friend #Nelson #Mandela #museum