The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy at times, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the east in the afternoon, and humid at night and Friday morning, with a chance of fog or light mist forming over some coastal and inland areas, and winds will be light to moderate speed, sometimes brisk with the clouds. .

The center explained – in its daily statement – that the wind movement is southeasterly to northeasterly / 10-20, reaching 35 km/h. The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, with the first tide occurring at 14:52, the second tide at 04:38, the first low tide at 08:24, and the second high tide at 22:08.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light, with the first tide occurring at 11:22, the first low tide at 18:10, and the second high tide at 07:04.