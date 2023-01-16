Football fans after the match of the 19th round of the English Premier League (EPL) between the clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal staged a brawl. The winning derby for Arsenal on January 15 ended with a kick from goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who was hit from behind by a Tottenham fan.

“The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) and Tottenham Hotspur have condemned the incident in which Aaron Ramsdale was attacked by a club fan. The goalkeeper was not hurt. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta did not comment on the incident. Spurs coach Antonio Conte also condemned the football fan’s antics. Goal.

The incident came just after the final whistle of Sunday’s north London derby, in which the Gunners beat their neighbors 2-0 to move eight points ahead. The Gunners now top the Premier League table with 47 points in 18 games, a record high in the club’s history as Arsenal have never scored so many points in their first 18 league games. “Sport Express”.

There was a skirmish between Tottenham striker Richarlison and Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale, which was stopped by a steward on the field. However, when Ramsdale bent down for a bottle of water, one of the spectators kicked him in the back, after which he disappeared into the sector of Tottenham fans.

On January 13, Saudi Arabian football clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad expressed interest in PSG and Argentina player Lionel Messi. Two Saudi clubs are ready to sign a contract with a 35-year-old footballer and pay him €350 million per season. For this they are ready to apply to the government of the country for financial assistance.

In addition, the captain of the Argentina national team, Lionel Messi, was recognized as the best player in the World Cup in Qatar. On December 18, the striker won the World Championship for the first time in his career.

At the same time, at the end of last year, it was reported that Ronaldo became the highest paid football player in the world with a salary of about $ 200 million a year, but now this title can go to Messi.