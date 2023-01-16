Izvestia: RF retail launches an experiment to block expired products at the checkout

Russian stores will conduct an experiment to combat expired products, the retailer has launched a new technology that will block such goods at the checkout, the buyer will not be able to purchase them. About it report “News”.

This is a digital labeling system for dairy products. The Magnit network will be the first to launch an automatic expiration date check scheme.

The government is preparing regulations that will allow such an experiment to be carried out. Similar functions are being developed by other market participants. In the future, it is planned to extend this experience to the entire grocery retail.

The innovation will complement the existing system for monitoring the expiration date of goods. Digital marking for dairy products has appeared since 2021, and from September 1, 2022, all participants in the turnover must transfer information to the system, and cashiers must scan the marking codes.

Currently, in addition to dairy products, packaged water, medicines, tobacco products, fur coats, perfumes, tires and cameras fall under the label.

Earlier, Russia wanted to introduce a ban on the sale of energy drinks to citizens under the age of 18. This initiative became known from the minutes of the meeting of the Council under the government on guardianship in the social sphere.