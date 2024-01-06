London (dpa)

Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglou confirmed that the absence of the team's defender Eric Dier from the 1-0 win over Burnley in the FA Cup was due to injury, and not related to speculation about his possible move to Bayern Munich.

The British news agency, PA Media, revealed that Bayern Munich is interested in signing Dier, who is good at playing in more than one position in the defense line, especially since the player’s contract expires in six months.

For his part, Postecoglou responded, “Yes, he is injured. He had an ulcer that prevented him from participating in training.”

Regarding the German club’s interest in including the player, the Tottenham coach replied, “This is a different matter, but do not doubt my integrity. When I say he is injured, he is injured and did not train, and his absence has nothing to do with anything else.”

The Australian coach added, “I have no idea about Bayern Munich's interest. When I was asked if he was injured, he was injured. I did not make that up. If he was not injured, I would say that he was excluded. It is an easy matter for me.”

The Tottenham coach repeated, “Eric Dier is injured, and as for anything else that happens, I don’t care about it.” Postecoglou said, “I have no knowledge of Bayern Munich’s interest, and if there is an offer for the player, I will certainly be informed, but our focus in the last 24 hours has been on the Burnley match, and the players who are ready.”

He concluded his statements, “Yes, it is possible to bear the loss of Dyer, if Ben Davies’ injury is serious. It seems that Davies suffered a rupture in his hamstring, and therefore he will be out of action.”