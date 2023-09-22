As reported by an official message from the developers, the release of Total War Pharaoh has been moved to early 2024 on Epic Games Store due to some additional work required to launch the game on that platform.

Sega and The Creative Assembly have postponed the exit of Total War: Pharaoh to the 2024 but only as regards the version on the Epic games Store, while the release remains unchanged on the other stores, apparently.

Some more work to do on the Epic Games Store

“We were recently asked to provide support for theintegration of some social functions before we can launch the game on the Epic Games Store”, reads the explanation message, “and we will need additional time to do so”.

Therefore, evidently Epic Games Store has requested the introduction of some features on which Creative Assembly itself will have to work, which will evidently take longer than expected. Due to this shift to 2024, Sega has canceled preorders of the game on the Epic Games Store.

Total War Pharaoh will instead be released regularly on October 11, 2023 on Steam and other PC stores, as scheduled. To get to know it better, we refer you to our review of a trial version of the campaign for Creative Assembly’s new strategy.