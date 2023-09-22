Jail for two Frenchmen for killing a bus driver who required them to wear face masks

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Donald Dillbeck, 59, who had been convicted of two first-degree murders
For five days, the men were tried for voluntary violence.
Two men were sentenced on Thursday to 15 and 13 years in prison for beating a bus driver to death in 2020 in the French city of Bayonne for not allowing them to board without a mask during the covid-19 pandemic.
Wyssem Manai and Maxime Guyennon25, were sentenced Thursday night by a court in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques department of southwestern France.
For five days, both were tried for voluntary violence that resulted in the death of Philippe Monguillot, the 59-year-old driver, on July 5, 2020.
The driver had a first problem with them due to ticket control and then another because of the mask issue.
After the driver head-butted one of them, they attacked him with punches and kicks, and he was seriously injured in the head and died five days later in the hospital.
The prosecution requested 15 years in prison for each of them.
“We had asked for exemplary justice, we cannot say that we have achieved it,” lamented the driver’s widow, Veronique Monguillot, as she left the court.
AFP
