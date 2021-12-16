São Paulo, 16 – The total export of fresh and processed eggs in 2021 should reach the volume of 9,550 thousand tons, a number 52.9% higher than that reached in 2020, with 6,250 thousand tons, reported on Thursday the Brazilian Association of Animal Protein (ABPA).

The entity’s perspective is that Brazilian production this year will reach 54.503 billion units, a number 1.8% higher than that registered last year, with 53.533 billion tons.

Regarding per capita consumption, the index should reach 255 units per year this year, 1.55% higher than the consumption registered in 2020, with 251 units.

For 2022, the perspective is that the production of eggs could reach up to 56.200 billion tons, a volume 3% higher compared to 2021.

Exports, in turn, can be up to 6.5% higher on the same comparative basis, reaching 10,200 thousand tons.

ABPA also informed that domestic consumption tends to increase, with per capita consumption reaching 262 units, 2.5% higher than this year.

