The regulatory revolution will not be the only element that will characterize the 2022 Formula 1 season. the budget cap.

However, if this year’s $ 140 million spending limit could penalize top teams such as Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari more, Franz Tost says it will be difficult for all teams to be on the same level.

The head of the AlphaTauri, in fact, believes that the mid-table teams are still behind in terms of wind tunnels and simulators.

“We still have to work on our infrastructure to optimize everything. If, for example, I take our simulator and compare it to what I believe top teams have, then there is no story. They have spent many millions in recent years ”.

“We have a good budget, but we have never been in a position to invest imported resources for the simulator and this tool is becoming more and more important as the time spent on the track becomes less and less.”

“I believe that from this point of view we still have some shortcomings”.

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Tost then wanted to talk about the regulatory revolution that will mark the 2022 season. This year, in fact, the ground-effect single-seaters will enter the scene and there is great uncertainty about what the values ​​on the field will be.

“It will be a leap in the dark because everything will be completely new. We have no terms of comparison ”.

“I have great faith in our engineers because they managed to build two very good cars: the AT01 was already a good car and the AT02 was the next step. In light of this, why shouldn’t I believe that the AT03, despite being a completely new car, shouldn’t be competitive too? ”.

“Obviously there will be different design philosophies this year. I hope we can follow the correct one, but I have faith in our group of aerodynamicists, they have done a great job ”.

Finally, Tost then admitted that in AlphaTauri everything is being done to reduce the gap from the top teams as much as possible.

“We have bought a new hall and will build a new building. The works are expected to finish in two years and there are other projects underway to make a qualitative leap. However, we will not be the only ones to take these steps, the others will do the same, but this is Formula 1 ”.