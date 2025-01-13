The president of BBVA, Carlos Torres Vilahighlights in an interview published on the bank’s website that 2024 has been a “magnificent” year for the entity, “which has established itself as a benchmark in the European financial sector in growth and profitability”, and anticipates that the bank plans to maintain This year, profitability levels are similar to those of last year.

“BBVA is in a great moment to continue growing and standing out as one of the best banks in Europe,” he says. Towerswhich places the credit business in Spain and Mexico, the long-term value of Türkiye and Argentina, among others, as levers for future growth.

«We see very positive dynamics in our business of credit growth in Spain and in Mexico, of a marked improvement and already showing the long-term value in Turkey and in Argentina, of good credit quality, of a proactive management of the risk of interest rates. interest. In short, profitability levels in 2025 that will be similar to those we have seen in 2024,” he points out.

The president of BBVA also anticipates some of the key lines of the entity’s future strategy. Thus, the bank will continue to focus on the customer service and will focus on business growth and sustainability, which will continue to be one of its priorities.









In addition, Towers underlines the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a tool to advance in customer support and the ability to provide them with better service. “In 2025, we hope to introduce much more personalization in the services we provide to our clients using generative artificial intelligence,” he says.

«And from a strategic point of view we will continue to focus above all on the client. We are going to put special focus on growing companies. The sustainability It will continue to be one of the priorities due to the growth opportunity that exists by accompanying our clients in their decarbonization. And unleashing the potential of technology and Artificial Intelligence through the availability of data,” he says.

The takeover bid for Sabadell is “good for everyone”

In addition, Torres Vila assures that the operation with Banco Sabadell “is good for everyone: for clients, for shareholders, for employees of both entities and for society in general.”

In his opinion, this operation is a commitment to the growth of Spain and a clear commitment to key territories such as Catalonia or the Valencian Community.

In addition, he highlights, it will allow increasing the financing capacity in 5 billion euros a year“especially for the benefit of SMEs and families, who will have access to a bank with greater physical and digital infrastructure as well as a global offer of products and services.”

The president of BBVA adds that, to guarantee the success of this integration, the entity has presented “unprecedented” commitments to the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC). These measures, remember, seek to promote financial inclusion, ensure credit to SMEs and maintain the competitiveness of the sector. «We are convinced that Banco Sabadell shareholders will value the extraordinary project union of both entities,” he says.