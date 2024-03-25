No points and a lot of bad luck

There is no positive moment at the start of the seasonAlpinewhich has been returning to Enstone since Australian Grand Prix Once again without any point. The French team, in reality, was closer than ever to the possibility of entering the top-10 for the first time, but the A524's difficulties were compounded by bad luck which was particularly striking Esteban Ocon.

A tear off ruins everything

Particularly happy with his access to Q2 in Saturday's qualifying, the transalpine driver had to abandon any attempt to reach the points zone for a Tear-off visor stuck in the rear brake duct. An unfortunate episode that forced Ocon to make an extra pit stop, with the race finishing in 16th position: “It was an unfortunate race because we had to make an extra stop to remove a tear off in the rear brake duct – has explained – before the pit stop I was in the group with Albon and Magnussen, and ahead of Hülkenberg. Without that extra stop we probably would have had the chance to score points, considering how the race took place. Overall this weekend the car felt a little better and it shows that we are making progress. We have to take one step at a time and keep pushing ahead of Japan, which is a race I can't wait to tackle, because it's one of my favorite circuits and the fans make it even more special.”

Small progress waiting for Suzuka

13th place for Pierre Gaslynot struck by bad luck like his teammate but equally disappointed by a placing that does not allow him and the team to overcome the curse of the absence of points: “There is no satisfaction with the resultbecause finishing outside the points is never our goal – he added – However, we have made some progress, we tried to maximize what we had and I would say we succeeded. I tried to do my best inside the car, it was a difficult race at times, but we held on until the end. We will continue our collective hard work. We have some pieces on the way as we continue to close the gap to those ahead of us. It's been a busy week in Australia and I can't wait to race at Suzuka, one of my favorite races on the Formula 1 calendar.”