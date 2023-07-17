The Meteorological Service said that parts of the New England region and regions of the Mid-Atlantic region will be hit by storms, which may be accompanied by heavy rain, before they are exposed to cold winds from the west.

Areas at risk include major cities such as New York, Boston and Philadelphia.

On Sunday, New York Governor Kathy Hokull asked residents in the state to avoid traveling until the rain ends, saying, “Your car can move from one safe place to another dangerous place” if it is swept away by the floods.

At least four people died after being swept away by torrential rains Saturday in Upper Mickfield, Pennsylvania, about 30 km northeast of Philadelphia, local police said in a written statement.

Rescue workers said they were looking for three other people, including a nine-month-old baby, his two-year-old sister and a woman.

Warnings of sweltering heat were issued for vast areas stretching from the Pacific Northwest to California, across the southwest and into the far south, known as the Deep South, to Florida.

Temperatures are expected to exceed 46 degrees Celsius in parts of the Southern California desert as well as in Arizona and Nevada.

The weather service said the scorching heat prompted authorities to issue warnings to more than 80 million people.